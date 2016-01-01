Dr. Edward Kolb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Kolb, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Kolb, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Kolb works at
Locations
Dept of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 651-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Edward Kolb, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1053497990
Education & Certifications
- Ny And Presby Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
Dr. Kolb works at
