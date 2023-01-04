Dr. Edward Kofsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kofsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Kofsky, MD
Dr. Edward Kofsky, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Warren Memorial Hospital and Winchester Medical Center.
Dr. Kofsky works at
Valley Health Cardiothoracic Surgeons1880 Amherst St Ste 310, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 536-6721
Valley Health Cardiothoracic Surgeons1870 Amherst St Ste 310, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 536-6721
- Warren Memorial Hospital
- Winchester Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
No one wants to have surgery but if needed you surely want the best qualified Dr., and that was how I felt about Dr, Kofsky. I truly felt that I was in safe hands. And I was. I would recommend Dr. Kofsky without reservation to all in need of his expertise. Thank you, Dr, Kofsky for leading the TAVR surgery that helped me so much. I would also like to add kudos to Dr. Jason Call for being on the team. Both physicians are a definite asset to Winchester Medical Center's Heart and Vascular. God Bless them both for their know-how. Ed Tooma - patient.
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1811978125
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
Dr. Kofsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kofsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kofsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Kofsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kofsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kofsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kofsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.