Dr. Edward Kirschman, MD
Dr. Edward Kirschman, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara.
Leonard J. Losasso MD PC1455 S Potomac St Ste 304, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 563-2782
33 years ago, Dr. Kirschman took amazing care of me all throughout my first pregnancy. My daughter and I received the best care. I’d had an ectopic pregnancy previously. I was so scared but he helped me through 9 months with such a positive attitude. He was great and I will always be grateful to be blessed with a wonderful and caring physician.
- Obstetrics
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1033156872
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Brookdale Hosp-Nyu
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Kirschman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirschman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirschman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirschman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirschman.
