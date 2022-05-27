Dr. Edward King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward King, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward King, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Washington State University|Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, Adventhealth Ocala and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Dr. King works at
Locations
-
1
Associates for Urology Care, Ocala1901 SE 18th Ave Ste 300, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 496-9948Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Advanced Urology Institute -Timberridge9401 SW State Rd 200 Ste 3001, Ocala, FL 34481 Directions (352) 496-9982Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Advanced Urology Institute12109 County Road 103, Oxford, FL 34484 Directions (352) 496-9974Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- Adventhealth Ocala
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. King?
Dr King is one of, if not THE, most knowledgeable urologists I have ever had. I move a lot, so I've had a bunch! His communication, concern, punctuality, and even sense of humor are all exceptional. Add to that, his Oxford office has a secret weapon in Tressa "The Terminator" who will muscle your insurance provider into paying what they're supposed to pay for. Highly recommend this doctor and Advanced Urology. Solid team!
About Dr. Edward King, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1205834728
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland|University of Maryland Medical Center
- Washington State University|Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King works at
Dr. King has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.