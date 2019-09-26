Overview

Dr. Edward Kimbrough, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Kimbrough works at Columbia Gastroenterlgy Assocs in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.