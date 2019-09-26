Dr. Edward Kimbrough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kimbrough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Kimbrough, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Kimbrough, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Dr. Kimbrough works at
Locations
-
1
Columbia Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Center2739 Laurel St, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions (803) 799-4800Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kimbrough?
Screening colonoscopy
About Dr. Edward Kimbrough, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1699756619
Education & Certifications
- Palmetto Health Alliance
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kimbrough has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kimbrough accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kimbrough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kimbrough works at
Dr. Kimbrough has seen patients for Abdominal Pain and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kimbrough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kimbrough. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kimbrough.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kimbrough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kimbrough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.