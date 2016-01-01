Overview

Dr. Edward Kim, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai Queens.



Dr. Kim works at Mount Sinai Physician Office in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Cancer, Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Percutaneous Tumor Ablation and Liver along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.