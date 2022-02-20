Dr. Edward Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Kim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
-
1
North Carolina Surgery at Raleigh2800 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 300, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 784-7874Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
North Carolina Surgery at Knightdale6602 Knightdale Blvd Ste 201, Knightdale, NC 27545 Directions (919) 784-4160
-
3
North Carolina Surgery at Garner300 Health Park Dr, Garner, NC 27529 Directions (919) 784-7874
-
4
North Carolina Surgery at Wakefield11200 Governor Manly Way, Raleigh, NC 27614 Directions (919) 784-7874
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
Dr. Kim treated me for a hernia repair. He was always very courteous and answered all of my questions in a way that I could understand what he was telling me about the procedure and recuperation process. That being said, my procedure was a success from start to finish. I have the utmost respect for Dr. Kim and would not hesitate to refer him to anyone needing his services. Also, the folks in his office were very nice and kind to me while still exhibiting professionalism. I never had to wait beyond my appointment time, a big plus.
About Dr. Edward Kim, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1376614438
Education & Certifications
- Med Univ Sc Coll Of Med, General Surgery
- Medical University of South Carolina
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Duke University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.