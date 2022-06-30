Dr. Edward Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Kim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gainesville, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates7915 Lake Manassas Dr Ste 302, Gainesville, VA 20155 Directions (571) 248-0653
Gastroenterology Associates8640 Sudley Rd Ste 201, Manassas, VA 20110 Directions (703) 368-6819
Gastroenterology Associates;170 W Shirley Ave, Warrenton, VA 20186 Directions (540) 347-2470
Inova Medical Group - Fauquier402 HOSPITAL DR, Warrenton, VA 20186 Directions (540) 347-2470
Hospital Affiliations
- Fauquier Hospital
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice. Everyone was wonderful, from check-in, to prepping me for my procedure, than to recovery, and discharge. Dr. Kim has an excellent bedside manner, very attentive and listens to me.
About Dr. Edward Kim, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ri Hospital Brown University
- Med College Va Hospital
- Med College Va
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
Dr. Kim works at
