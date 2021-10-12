Overview

Dr. Edward Kim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.



Dr. Kim works at Southview Medical Group in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.