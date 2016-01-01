Dr. Edward Kilb III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kilb III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Kilb III, MD
Dr. Edward Kilb III, MD is a Pulmonologist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from CARDINAL STRITCH COLLEGE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and Lexington Medical Center.
MUSC Health University Medical Center171 Ashley Ave # 202, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Male
- CARDINAL STRITCH COLLEGE
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Lexington Medical Center
Dr. Kilb III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kilb III accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kilb III using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kilb III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
