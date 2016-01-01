See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Edward Kilb III, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Edward Kilb III, MD is a Pulmonologist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from CARDINAL STRITCH COLLEGE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and Lexington Medical Center.

Dr. Kilb III works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health University Medical Center
    171 Ashley Ave # 202, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Respiratory Management
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Edward Kilb III, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1487813176
    Education & Certifications

    • CARDINAL STRITCH COLLEGE
    • Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center
    • Lexington Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Kilb III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kilb III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kilb III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kilb III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kilb III works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Kilb III’s profile.

    Dr. Kilb III has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kilb III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kilb III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kilb III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

