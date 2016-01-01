Overview

Dr. Edward Kiggundu, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Martinsburg, WV. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center.



Dr. Kiggundu works at GenesisCare in Martinsburg, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.