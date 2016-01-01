Dr. Edward Kiggundu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kiggundu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Kiggundu, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Kiggundu, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Martinsburg, WV. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center.
Dr. Kiggundu works at
Locations
-
1
Kiggundu Radiation Therapy Inc.2000 Foundation Way Ste 1100, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Directions (304) 262-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkeley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kiggundu?
About Dr. Edward Kiggundu, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1316933492
Education & Certifications
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kiggundu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kiggundu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kiggundu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kiggundu works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kiggundu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiggundu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kiggundu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kiggundu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.