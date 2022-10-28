Dr. Edward Kellenberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kellenberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Kellenberger, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Kellenberger, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Dr. Kellenberger works at
Locations
Back and Spine Center - Tradition Healthpark One Medical10050 SW Innovation Way Ste 102, Port St Lucie, FL 34987 Directions (772) 419-3810
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Clean office. Polite staff. Dr. Kellenberger was very thorough and understanding. He also listened to what I had to say. Thank you !
About Dr. Edward Kellenberger, MD
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487817904
Education & Certifications
- MAYO CLINIC
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kellenberger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kellenberger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kellenberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kellenberger works at
Dr. Kellenberger has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Myoclonus and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kellenberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kellenberger speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kellenberger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kellenberger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kellenberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kellenberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.