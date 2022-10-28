Overview

Dr. Edward Kellenberger, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.



Dr. Kellenberger works at Cleveland Clinic Martin Health in Port St Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Myoclonus and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.