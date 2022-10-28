See All Neurologists in Port St Lucie, FL
Dr. Edward Kellenberger, MD

Neurology
3 (7)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Edward Kellenberger, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.

Dr. Kellenberger works at Cleveland Clinic Martin Health in Port St Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Myoclonus and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Back and Spine Center - Tradition Healthpark One Medical
    10050 SW Innovation Way Ste 102, Port St Lucie, FL 34987 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 419-3810

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gait Abnormality
Myoclonus
Tremor
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 28, 2022
    Clean office. Polite staff. Dr. Kellenberger was very thorough and understanding. He also listened to what I had to say. Thank you !
    Harold Wolff — Oct 28, 2022
    About Dr. Edward Kellenberger, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1487817904
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MAYO CLINIC
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Kellenberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kellenberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kellenberger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kellenberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kellenberger works at Cleveland Clinic Martin Health in Port St Lucie, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kellenberger’s profile.

    Dr. Kellenberger has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Myoclonus and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kellenberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kellenberger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kellenberger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kellenberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kellenberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

