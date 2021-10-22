Overview

Dr. Edward Kazarian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.



Dr. Kazarian works at Rice Ophthalmology Assoc. PC in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Esotropia and Exotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.