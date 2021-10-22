Dr. Edward Kazarian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kazarian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Kazarian, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Kazarian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Locations
Rice Ophthalmology Assoc. PC591 Lincoln St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 852-7522
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Highly skilled at explanations. Takes time, each patient most important. Thorough. Very knowledgeable. Positive encounter
About Dr. Edward Kazarian, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Armenian
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kazarian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kazarian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.