Dr. Katime has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Katime, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Katime, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Dr. Katime works at
Locations
-
1
D'aprile Audiology Pllc877 Stewart Ave Ste 8, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 222-1616
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Katime?
He is the best ear, nose and throat Dr.!!
About Dr. Edward Katime, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 47 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1891776084
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katime accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katime has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katime works at
Dr. Katime has seen patients for Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katime on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Katime speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Katime. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katime.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katime, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katime appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.