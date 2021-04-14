Dr. Edward Karpman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karpman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Karpman, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Karpman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Locations
El Camino Urology Medical Group2490 Hospital Dr Ste 210, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 988-4664
El Camino Hospital Los Gatos815 Pollard Rd, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 866-3844Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Couldn't ask for a better specialist. Some reviewer somewhere carped about being kept waiting too long, which is one of my pet peeves. But Karpman is well worth the wait. I am 76 years of age and have seen a lot of physicians during those years. He is among the top three, and I don't remember the names of the other two. Whatever your problem "down there," this is the doc to see.
About Dr. Edward Karpman, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karpman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karpman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karpman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karpman has seen patients for Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karpman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Karpman speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Karpman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karpman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karpman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karpman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.