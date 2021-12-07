Overview

Dr. Edward Kaplan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Kaplan works at Urology Clinics of North Texas in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.