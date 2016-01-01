Overview

Dr. Edward Kantor, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Kantor works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.