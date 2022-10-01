Dr. Edward Kampsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kampsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Kampsen, MD
Dr. Edward Kampsen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Edward B Kampsen MD2835 W De Leon St Ste 202, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 877-2685
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been treated by Dr Kampsen since 1984. During that time he has been caring, companionate and most kind and has a wonderful sense of humor and a caring heart. He gives you advice to sustain your health, and I feel that his advice has given me a better quality of life. I have found him to be extremely professional and an excellent surgeon. I can truly say that Dr Kampsen and his nurse saved my life. Thank you Dr Kampsen you saved my life. Evelyn Dean
About Dr. Edward Kampsen, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1952306755
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
- University of Louisville Hospital
- University Of Louisville
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Kampsen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kampsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kampsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kampsen works at
Dr. Kampsen has seen patients for Deviated Septum, Eustachian Tube Dysfunction and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kampsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Kampsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kampsen.
