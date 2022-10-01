Overview

Dr. Edward Kampsen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Kampsen works at Edward Kampsen MD PA in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Deviated Septum, Eustachian Tube Dysfunction and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.