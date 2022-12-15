See All Periodontists in Roslyn Heights, NY
Dr. Edward Jutkowitz, DMD

Periodontics
5 (62)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Edward Jutkowitz, DMD is a Periodontics Practitioner in Roslyn Heights, NY. They specialize in Periodontics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Jutkowitz works at Edward I Jutkowitz, DMD, PC in Roslyn Heights, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Edward I Jutkowitz, DMD, PC
    70 Glen Cove Rd, Roslyn Heights, NY 11577 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 621-9393

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bite Adjustment
Bone Grafting
Broken Tooth
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bite Adjustment Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Crown Lengthening Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Graft Surgery Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Periodontal Exam Chevron Icon
Scaling and Root Planing Chevron Icon
Sinus Augmentation Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 62 ratings
    Patient Ratings (62)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Edward Jutkowitz, DMD

    Specialties
    • Periodontics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629163597
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Jutkowitz, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jutkowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jutkowitz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jutkowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jutkowitz works at Edward I Jutkowitz, DMD, PC in Roslyn Heights, NY. View the full address on Dr. Jutkowitz’s profile.

    62 patients have reviewed Dr. Jutkowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jutkowitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jutkowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jutkowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

