Dr. Edward Jung, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They graduated from Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland, Overlake Medical Center & Clinics, Swedish Cherry Hill Campus, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Edward Jung, MD12911 120th Ave NE Ste H210, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 823-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have only good things to say about Dr. Edward Jung. Prior to surgery, my spinal stenosis was so bad that I could only walk a few blocks without stopping and stretching or resting. The pain and discomfort was exhausting. My hope of hiking Washington trails with my wife was unobtainable. After surgery, however, I can now stand and walk without pain! Dr. Jung is knowledgeable, skilled, and personable. He listens to his patients. I still have lots of healing to do and rehab to get stronger, but thanks to Dr. Jung, I have a new lease on life! I am mobile! Also, three cheers for the Evergreen Medical Center (wonderful people) and the ProOrtho/Proliance staff!
- English, Spanish
- Seattle Minimally Invasive Spine Center and Swedish Neuroscience Institute
- Henry Ford Hospital / Wayne State University
- Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
- University of California, San Diego
Dr. Jung has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
