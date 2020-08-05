Overview

Dr. Edward Juarez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Chihuahua and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center.



Dr. Juarez works at Wellmed - Lee Trevino in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.