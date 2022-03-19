Overview

Dr. Edward Johnson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Palestine, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.



Dr. Johnson works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic - Elkhart in Palestine, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.