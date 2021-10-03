See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Mineola, NY
Dr. Edward Jimenez, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Edward Jimenez, DO

Gynecology
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Edward Jimenez, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Jimenez works at NYU Winthrop Neurosurgery Associates in Mineola, NY with other offices in Valley Stream, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Endometriosis and Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ena Marsan, DO
Dr. Ena Marsan, DO
8 (15)
View Profile
Dr. Temitope Awosogba, MD
Dr. Temitope Awosogba, MD
10 (17)
View Profile
Dr. Linda Silva-Karcz, MD
Dr. Linda Silva-Karcz, MD
10 (130)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Winthrop Neurosurgery Associates
    200 Old Country Rd Ste 485, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-4822
  2. 2
    Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Gynecologic Oncology Associates--Valley Stream
    70 E Sunrise Hwy Ste 515W, Valley Stream, NY 11581 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 294-5440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer
Endometriosis
Adenomyosis
Gynecologic Cancer
Endometriosis
Adenomyosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Radical Hysterectomies for Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jimenez?

    Oct 03, 2021
    No one ever wants to need an oncologist but I feel blessed to have Dr Jimenez as mine. I was terrified when I was diagnosed with endometrial cancer. I’m an RN and have taken care of so many terminal cancer patients so I was afraid of what would happen to me. At our first consult Dr Jimenez immediately helped to calm some of my fears . He is kind , knowledgeable , humble and I really felt he was very compassionate. He explained the surgery that I needed , he gave my husband and I plenty of opportunity to ask questions and encouraged us to call if we thought of any questions after we left . I was so happy he could schedule my procedure so quickly . His staff is also amazing ( nurse Elinor and PA Jamie ) I am still recovering but with the confidence that I am in good hands I highly recommend DRJimenez
    Monica — Oct 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Edward Jimenez, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Edward Jimenez, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jimenez to family and friends

    Dr. Jimenez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jimenez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Edward Jimenez, DO.

    About Dr. Edward Jimenez, DO

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922219336
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Miami, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Winthrop University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Winthrop - University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • New York University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Jimenez, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jimenez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jimenez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jimenez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jimenez has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Endometriosis and Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jimenez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Jimenez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jimenez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jimenez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jimenez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Edward Jimenez, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.