Dr. Edward Jimenez, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Edward Jimenez, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Jimenez works at
NYU Winthrop Neurosurgery Associates200 Old Country Rd Ste 485, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-4822
Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Gynecologic Oncology Associates--Valley Stream70 E Sunrise Hwy Ste 515W, Valley Stream, NY 11581 Directions (516) 294-5440
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
No one ever wants to need an oncologist but I feel blessed to have Dr Jimenez as mine. I was terrified when I was diagnosed with endometrial cancer. I’m an RN and have taken care of so many terminal cancer patients so I was afraid of what would happen to me. At our first consult Dr Jimenez immediately helped to calm some of my fears . He is kind , knowledgeable , humble and I really felt he was very compassionate. He explained the surgery that I needed , he gave my husband and I plenty of opportunity to ask questions and encouraged us to call if we thought of any questions after we left . I was so happy he could schedule my procedure so quickly . His staff is also amazing ( nurse Elinor and PA Jamie ) I am still recovering but with the confidence that I am in good hands I highly recommend DRJimenez
- Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922219336
- University Of Miami, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
- Winthrop University Hospital
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- New York University
