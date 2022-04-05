Dr. Edward Jaffe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaffe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Jaffe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Jaffe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Alachua, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital and Adventhealth Daytona Beach.
Dr. Jaffe works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Alachua14417 NW 152nd Ln Ste 140, Alachua, FL 32615 Directions (352) 574-6800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
The Orthopaedic Institute - Gainesville4500 Newberry Rd, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 432-0204Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jaffe?
Total Knee replacement from the office staff to the day of surgery was like clockwork.Everything they said they would do was done when they said they would do it.No questions unanswered.I'd like to say it was a pleasure getting my knee cut out and leg cut in half but that's a little too far,but if you need a serious operation done Dr. Jaffe and his whole team are the most professional medical staff in the field!!!!
About Dr. Edward Jaffe, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1881691244
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida - College of Medicine
- University of Florida - College of Medicine
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jaffe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaffe accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaffe works at
Dr. Jaffe has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Shoulder Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaffe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaffe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaffe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaffe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaffe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.