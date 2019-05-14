Overview

Dr. Edward Izzo, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Sun City Center, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital, HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Izzo works at Advanced Vein & Vascular Solutions - Sun City in Sun City Center, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.