See All Neurologists in Henrico, VA
Dr. Edward Isaacs, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Edward Isaacs, MD

Neurology
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Edward Isaacs, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Henrico, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    9030 Three Chopt Rd Ste C, Henrico, VA 23229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 282-7671

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Sudoscan
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Sudoscan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Isaacs?

Jul 12, 2022
Years ago I went to see Dr Isaacs with neck pain I had suffered with for over a year. He immediately diagnosed it as an L-1 vertebra problem. In 4 visits I was free of pain. The simple exercises he gave me taught me how to manage the faulty vertebra. When that vertebra was fractured and splintered in a car accident a few years later, I used what Dr Isaacs taught me to recover completely and more quickly than ever expected. My neurosurgeon was amazed. I will always be grateful to Dr Isaacs. He uses his neurological and osteopathic training to truly help people heal.
Donna P. Dowdy — Jul 12, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Edward Isaacs, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Edward Isaacs, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Isaacs to family and friends

Dr. Isaacs' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Isaacs

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Edward Isaacs, MD.

About Dr. Edward Isaacs, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 54 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1619925062
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Neurology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Edward Isaacs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Isaacs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Isaacs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Isaacs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Isaacs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isaacs.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Isaacs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Isaacs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Edward Isaacs, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.