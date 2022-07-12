Dr. Edward Isaacs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Isaacs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Isaacs, MD
Dr. Edward Isaacs, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Henrico, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
- 1 9030 Three Chopt Rd Ste C, Henrico, VA 23229 Directions (804) 282-7671
Years ago I went to see Dr Isaacs with neck pain I had suffered with for over a year. He immediately diagnosed it as an L-1 vertebra problem. In 4 visits I was free of pain. The simple exercises he gave me taught me how to manage the faulty vertebra. When that vertebra was fractured and splintered in a car accident a few years later, I used what Dr Isaacs taught me to recover completely and more quickly than ever expected. My neurosurgeon was amazed. I will always be grateful to Dr Isaacs. He uses his neurological and osteopathic training to truly help people heal.
- Neurology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
