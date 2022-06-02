Overview

Dr. Edward Icaza, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Resolute Health Hospital.



Dr. Icaza works at South Texas Surgical Group - New Braunfels in New Braunfels, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.