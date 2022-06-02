Dr. Edward Icaza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Icaza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Icaza, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Icaza, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Resolute Health Hospital.
Dr. Icaza works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
New Braunfels Neurology545 Creekside Xing Ste 222, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 201-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Resolute Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Icaza?
Dr. Icaza has been so wonderful in helping me with my migraines. They were debilitating and now they are very manageable.
About Dr. Edward Icaza, MD
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134121940
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph's Hosp
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Monmouth University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Icaza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Icaza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Icaza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Icaza works at
Dr. Icaza speaks Spanish.
81 patients have reviewed Dr. Icaza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Icaza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Icaza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Icaza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.