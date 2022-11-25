Overview

Dr. Edward Humbert Jr, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital and Munson Medical Center.



Dr. Humbert Jr works at The Spine Center at Joint Implant Surgeons of Florida in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.