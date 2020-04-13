Dr. Edward Horvath, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horvath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Horvath, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Horvath, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Northeast, Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Methodist Physicians Alamo City Surgeons - Northeast12709 Toepperwein Rd Ste 302, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (830) 206-7436Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital Northeast
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Horvath was a tremendous surgeon. When he received tests results showing that I had serious problems with my gall bladder. He came immediately to the hospital's emergency room and told me that I needed immediate surgery to correct the situation. The surgery was a complete success and Doctor Horvath's office kept connected to my home. I received a telemedicine call from the doctor who asked about how I was doing and informed me that everything had gone well. He asked about my health following the surgery, and he completed a telemedicine process where he was able to view my abdomen, checking on the surgery scars. He was pleased and he asked if I had any questions. I sincerely have great respect for Doctor Horvath and FULLY RECOMMEND him.
About Dr. Edward Horvath, DO
- General Surgery
- English
- 1518942085
Education & Certifications
- BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horvath has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horvath accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horvath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horvath works at
Dr. Horvath has seen patients for Pelvic Abscess, Gallstones and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horvath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Horvath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horvath.
