Dr. Edward Horvath, DO

General Surgery
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Edward Horvath, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Northeast, Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Horvath works at Methodist Physicians Alamo City Surgeons - Northeast in Live Oak, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Abscess, Gallstones and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Methodist Physicians Alamo City Surgeons - Northeast
    12709 Toepperwein Rd Ste 302, Live Oak, TX 78233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 206-7436
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Methodist Hospital Northeast
  • Baptist Medical Center
  • Methodist Heart Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pelvic Abscess
Gallstones
Intestinal Obstruction
Pelvic Abscess
Gallstones
Intestinal Obstruction

Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Apr 13, 2020
    Doctor Horvath was a tremendous surgeon. When he received tests results showing that I had serious problems with my gall bladder. He came immediately to the hospital's emergency room and told me that I needed immediate surgery to correct the situation. The surgery was a complete success and Doctor Horvath's office kept connected to my home. I received a telemedicine call from the doctor who asked about how I was doing and informed me that everything had gone well. He asked about my health following the surgery, and he completed a telemedicine process where he was able to view my abdomen, checking on the surgery scars. He was pleased and he asked if I had any questions. I sincerely have great respect for Doctor Horvath and FULLY RECOMMEND him.
    Michael Edwardy — Apr 13, 2020
    About Dr. Edward Horvath, DO

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1518942085
    Education & Certifications

    • BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
    • BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Horvath, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horvath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Horvath has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Horvath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Horvath works at Methodist Physicians Alamo City Surgeons - Northeast in Live Oak, TX. View the full address on Dr. Horvath’s profile.

    Dr. Horvath has seen patients for Pelvic Abscess, Gallstones and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horvath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Horvath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horvath.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horvath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horvath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

