Overview

Dr. Edward Holt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.



Dr. Holt works at Luminis Health in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.