Dr. Holliger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Holliger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Holliger, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Holliger works at
Locations
Resurgens PC4150 Dep Bill Cantrell Memorial Rd Ste 300, Cumming, GA 30040 Directions (770) 886-8111
Resurgens Orthopaedics1285 Hembree Rd Ste 200A, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 475-2710Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had trigger finger release surgery done by Dr. Holliger. Great job - minimal pain, increased mobility first day, no need for pain meds. Just took Ibuprofen.
About Dr. Edward Holliger, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1275520835
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holliger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holliger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holliger works at
Dr. Holliger has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holliger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Holliger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holliger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holliger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holliger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.