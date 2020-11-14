Dr. Edward Hochhauser III, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hochhauser III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Hochhauser III, DDS
Overview
Dr. Edward Hochhauser III, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Memphis, TN.
Dr. Hochhauser III works at
Locations
-
1
Stage5150 Stage Rd Ste 100, Memphis, TN 38134 Directions (901) 587-7541
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hochhauser III?
Been going there for several years. Very pleased with the care and concern for us as patients. Would recommend his dental service and staff to everyone. They treat you like family.
About Dr. Edward Hochhauser III, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1609951375
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hochhauser III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hochhauser III accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hochhauser III using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hochhauser III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hochhauser III works at
315 patients have reviewed Dr. Hochhauser III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hochhauser III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hochhauser III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hochhauser III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.