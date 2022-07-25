Overview

Dr. Edward Ho, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Ho works at Inner City Health Center in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.