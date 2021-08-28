Overview

Dr. Edward Hill Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northern Regional Hospital, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Health - Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Hill Jr works at Salem Neurological Center in Winston Salem, NC with other offices in Lexington, NC and King, NC. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Low Back Pain and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.