Overview

Dr. Edward Hedaya, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Hedaya works at Dr. Robert White in Brick, NJ with other offices in Lakewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Diplopia and Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.