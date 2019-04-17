Overview

Dr. Edward Healy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Healy works at John Hopkins Heart Care in Rockville, MD with other offices in Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Third Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.