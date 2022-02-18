Overview

Dr. Edward Harris, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Montvale, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Harris works at RICK LAMBERT MD in Montvale, NJ with other offices in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Hammer Toe and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.