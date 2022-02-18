See All Podiatrists in Montvale, NJ
Overview

Dr. Edward Harris, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Montvale, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Harris works at RICK LAMBERT MD in Montvale, NJ with other offices in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Hammer Toe and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shelley Berson MD PC
    305 W Grand Ave Ste 500, Montvale, NJ 07645 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 488-3668
  2. 2
    Podiatry Foot and Ankle Institute
    20 Prospect Ave Ste 803, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 488-3668
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Devon Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 18, 2022
    Dr.Harris and his staff are amazing, I took my mother to see him for pain she was having in her feet. Dr.Harris took exceptional care of her and explained in detail every step along the way. Dr.Harris elevated her pain and showed her what was necessary for her to do in her healing process It was nice to see my Mom received of her pain. Ginny the office manager was so kind ,accommodating and knowledgeable. This has truly been a wonderful experience. Thank you Dr.Harris, Ginny and Staff. 10 stars!
    Denise and Connie — Feb 18, 2022
    About Dr. Edward Harris, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255395448
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Rensselaer
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
