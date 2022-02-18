Dr. Edward Harris, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Harris, DPM
Overview
Dr. Edward Harris, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Montvale, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Locations
Shelley Berson MD PC305 W Grand Ave Ste 500, Montvale, NJ 07645 Directions (201) 488-3668
Podiatry Foot and Ankle Institute20 Prospect Ave Ste 803, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 488-3668Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Harris and his staff are amazing, I took my mother to see him for pain she was having in her feet. Dr.Harris took exceptional care of her and explained in detail every step along the way. Dr.Harris elevated her pain and showed her what was necessary for her to do in her healing process It was nice to see my Mom received of her pain. Ginny the office manager was so kind ,accommodating and knowledgeable. This has truly been a wonderful experience. Thank you Dr.Harris, Ginny and Staff. 10 stars!
About Dr. Edward Harris, DPM
- Podiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine
- Rensselaer
- Foot Surgery
