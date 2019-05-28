Overview

Dr. Edward Hannoush, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Farmington, CT. They graduated from Central University Of Venezuela and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center, Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Hannoush works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Farmington, CT with other offices in West Hartford, CT and Bloomfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Incisional Hernia, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.