Dr. Edward Hannoush, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4 (41)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Edward Hannoush, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Farmington, CT. They graduated from Central University Of Venezuela and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center, Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.

Dr. Hannoush works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Farmington, CT with other offices in West Hartford, CT and Bloomfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Incisional Hernia, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    399 Farmington Ave Ste 200, Farmington, CT 06032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 224-5161
  2. 2
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    65 Memorial Rd Ste 550, West Hartford, CT 06107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 947-8500
  3. 3
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    10 Jolley Dr Ste 102, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 614-2313

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Midstate Medical Center
  • Hartford Hospital
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus

Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Incisional Hernia
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
  View other providers who treat Obesity
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Hernia
  View other providers who treat Ileus
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    May 28, 2019
    Very caring, trustworthy, honest, thorough
    — May 28, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Edward Hannoush, MD
    About Dr. Edward Hannoush, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1235387457
    Education & Certifications

    • Surgical Research Fellowship Rutgers Med Sch-Umdnj|Yale School Of Medicine Minimally Invasive and Bariatric Surgery
    • Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ
    • Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    • Central University Of Venezuela
    • General Surgery
