Dr. Edward Hanna, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Hanna works at Battlefield Medical Associates in Chesapeake, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.