Dr. Edward Ha, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Ha, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Arizona Heart Institute Ltd Prescott802 Ainsworth Dr Ste A, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 445-6025
Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center1003 Willow Creek Rd, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 445-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
This is the only doctor in my 87 years that takes the time to answer all questions and explains fully. He never acts rushed and spends a lot of time with each patient making each and every one feel truly cared about.
About Dr. Edward Ha, MD
- Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Dr. Ha works at
