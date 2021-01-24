Dr. Edward Guarino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guarino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Guarino, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Guarino, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from JERSEY SHORE MEDICAL CENTER / ANN MAY SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.
Locations
Edward F. Guarino M.d. PC451 Chew St Ste 309, Allentown, PA 18102 Directions (610) 776-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Guarino performed an otoplasty on my left ear and I could not be more satisfied with the results. He went through every step of the surgical procedure and aftercare prior to my surgery date and answered all of my questions. It's been about two months post-op and my ear is looking fully healed! I finally have the confidence to wear my hair up and show off my new ear.
About Dr. Edward Guarino, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1760467088
Education & Certifications
- JERSEY SHORE MEDICAL CENTER / ANN MAY SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guarino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guarino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guarino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guarino speaks Italian.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Guarino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guarino.
