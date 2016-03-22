See All Pediatric Neurologists in San Jose, CA
Dr. Edward Guarino, MD

Pediatric Neurology
Dr. Edward Guarino, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Loyola University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Guarino works at South Valley Neurology in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    South Valley Neurology
    2516 Samaritan Dr Ste F, San Jose, CA 95124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 356-4777
    Edward Guarino MD
    2450 Samaritan Dr Ste 2, San Jose, CA 95124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 356-4777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Mar 22, 2016
    I've recommended him already. He was great wi H my son and I when he was diagnosed with rolandic seizures
    — Mar 22, 2016
    About Dr. Edward Guarino, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558455741
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford School of Medicine
    Residency
    • Stanford School of Medicine | Stanford School of Medicine
    Internship
    • Stanford University
    Medical Education
    • Loyola University
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Washington
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Guarino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guarino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guarino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guarino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guarino works at South Valley Neurology in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Guarino’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Guarino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guarino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guarino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guarino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

