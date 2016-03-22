Dr. Edward Guarino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guarino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Guarino, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Guarino, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Loyola University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Locations
South Valley Neurology2516 Samaritan Dr Ste F, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 356-4777
Edward Guarino MD2450 Samaritan Dr Ste 2, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 356-4777
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I've recommended him already. He was great wi H my son and I when he was diagnosed with rolandic seizures
About Dr. Edward Guarino, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Stanford School of Medicine
- Stanford School of Medicine | Stanford School of Medicine
- Stanford University
- Loyola University
- University of Washington
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Dr. Guarino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guarino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guarino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Guarino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guarino.
