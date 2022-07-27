Dr. Edward Gronka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gronka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Gronka, MD
Dr. Edward Gronka, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital and Southern Regional Medical Center.
Advanced Aesthetics Plastic Surgery Center874 Lanier Ave W Ste 100, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (770) 461-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
- Southern Regional Medical Center
I have had my initial appointment and I am very pleased with his bedside manner ....he took a lot of time to explain all my options and was not pushy about anything . He gave me a chance to process everything and decide how we wanted to handle my post cancer cosmetic surgery. I would recommend him to anyone
About Dr. Edward Gronka, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1306838099
- Ohio St U
- Mt Sinai
- Mt Sinai
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Emory University
- Plastic Surgery
