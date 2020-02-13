See All Plastic Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Edward Gronet, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Edward Gronet, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. 

Dr. Gronet works at STARS Plastic Surgery in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    STARS Plastic Surgery
    8042 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 201-2806
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • Methodist Hospital

Skin Grafts
Bedsores
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Skin Grafts
Bedsores
Botox® for Chronic Migraine

Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Oscar Insurance Corporation
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 13, 2020
    — Feb 13, 2020
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1457741753
    Dr. Edward Gronet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gronet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gronet has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gronet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gronet works at STARS Plastic Surgery in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Gronet’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gronet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gronet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gronet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gronet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.