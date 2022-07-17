See All Forensic Psychiatrists in Beaumont, TX
Dr. Edward Gripon, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Edward Gripon, MD

Forensic Psychiatry
3.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Edward Gripon, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth and Riceland Medical Center.

Dr. Gripon works at Edward B Gripon MD in Beaumont, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Edward B. Gripon MD practice
    3560 Delaware St Ste 502, Beaumont, TX 77706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (409) 899-4472

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
  • Riceland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Depression
ADHD and-or ADD
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Depression

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CompPsych
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gripon?

    Jul 17, 2022
    Courteous and knowledgeable!
    Carrie Melton — Jul 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Edward Gripon, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Edward Gripon, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gripon to family and friends

    Dr. Gripon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gripon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Edward Gripon, MD.

    About Dr. Edward Gripon, MD

    Specialties
    • Forensic Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063411775
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
    Residency
    Internship
    • Air Force Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Gripon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gripon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gripon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gripon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gripon works at Edward B Gripon MD in Beaumont, TX. View the full address on Dr. Gripon’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Gripon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gripon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gripon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gripon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Edward Gripon, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.