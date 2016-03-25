Dr. Edward Greenleaf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenleaf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Greenleaf, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Greenleaf, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.
Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group - Stockton1800 N California St, Stockton, CA 95204 Directions (209) 467-6560
- 2 2027 Grand Canal Blvd Ste 25, Stockton, CA 95207 Directions (209) 467-6560
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Medicaid
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Greenleaf treated and cured my stage 3B Cervical Cancer over 10 years ago and l will always be grateful for his knowledge and understanding of his patients no matter how hard the treatments were he was always there for you with the best encouragement and medicine to help you through the hard times put your trust in him and his staff Thank you so much Dr Greenleaf??????????????
About Dr. Edward Greenleaf, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 60 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Los Angeles
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Internal Medicine, Rheumatology and Therapeutic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenleaf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenleaf accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenleaf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenleaf has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenleaf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Greenleaf speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenleaf. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenleaf.
