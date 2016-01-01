Dr. Edward Gorak, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Gorak, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from New England College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Baptist Medical Center Nassau.
Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Physicians1235 San Marco Blvd Ste 2, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 202-7300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Baptist Medical Center Nassau
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Hematology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Walter Reed Army Med Ctr
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- New England College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Hematology
