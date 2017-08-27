Overview

Dr. Edward Gomez, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Gomez works at North Mesa Street Medical Center LLC in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.