Overview

Dr. Edward Goldman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Goldman works at EDWARD M GOLDMAN, M.D. in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, TMJ and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.