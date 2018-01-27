Dr. Goldberger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Goldberger, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Goldberger, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ohio Medical College - Toledo and is affiliated with Fulton County Health Center, McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Wood County Hospital.
Dr. Goldberger works at
Locations
-
1
Toledo Office3922 Woodley Rd Ste 200, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 473-9380
Hospital Affiliations
- Fulton County Health Center
- McLaren St. Luke's
- Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Wood County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldberger?
I am very impressed with Dr. Goldberger. He is very friendly, takes the time to answer all my questions, usually has a med student with him that is learning from him. Very thorough. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Edward Goldberger, MD
- Rheumatology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1194708131
Education & Certifications
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- Montefiore Hosp
- Ohio Medical College - Toledo
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldberger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldberger works at
Dr. Goldberger has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goldberger speaks Arabic.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.